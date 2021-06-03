CYE launches HyverLight, a cybersecurity optimization platform for SMEs

CYE announced the launch of its new cloud-based cybersecurity optimization platform, HyverLight, for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Additionally, CYE has partnered with ALSO Holding AG, a leading technology provider for the ICT industry, to offer HyverLight in 90 countries worldwide.

In recent years, SMEs have seen a drastic increase in cyberattacks, which has only accelerated since the onset of Covid-19 and the explosive growth of eCommerce. Unfortunately, due to the high costs associated with cybersecurity solutions and lack of technical expertise, most SMEs are not properly prepared to prevent attacks.

Today, 43% of all cyberattacks target small businesses, and last year alone, there was a 424% increase in small business cyber breaches. SMEs lose over $2.2 million on average a year due to cybersecurity breaches, and 60% of SMEs go out of business within 6 months of falling victim to cybercrime.

HyverLight is designed to provide continuous automated cybersecurity assessment of main threat environments specific to SMEs by using advanced algorithms and graph modeling to cover the entire organization and third-party vendors.

The platform offers SMEs a highly advanced single enterprise-level solution that is affordable and does not require significant technical expertise, enabling the prevention of attacks before they occur and providing insight on where limited resources should be invested.

The three main components of the platform include:

Attack Surface Tracker – Enables organizations to have full control of their cybersecurity posture by continuously monitoring the attack surface for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, using non-intrusive methods and a fully automated monthly scan.

– Enables organizations to have full control of their cybersecurity posture by continuously monitoring the attack surface for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, using non-intrusive methods and a fully automated monthly scan. Cloud Security Tracker – Tracks the accuracy of security in the cloud, which is essential to SMEs, as responsibility for cloud security is shared between the cloud provider and the business itself.

– Tracks the accuracy of security in the cloud, which is essential to SMEs, as responsibility for cloud security is shared between the cloud provider and the business itself. Internet Perimeter Tracker – Provides a continuous and comprehensive view into the potential entry points that an attacker could take in order to gain access into the organization.

“Today’s cyberattacks can destroy the core of any small and medium-sized business, taking many key players out of the market, ultimately having negative repercussions on the larger economy,” said Reuven Aronashvili, Founder and CEO of CYE.

“CYE provides SMEs with an accurate cybersecurity approach that will assess real threats to their business and provide needed protection without breaking the bank. We are happy to be partnering with ALSO Holding AG to help as many SMEs as possible in their cyber transformation.”

“HyverLight is a unique opportunity for our partners. The tool offers SMEs a comprehensive assessment of their cybersecurity risks as well as an optimization and mitigation strategy,” said Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG. “Since HyverLight is tailored specifically for SMEs, it enables resellers to expand their as-a-service portfolio and further monetize the digital workplaces.”