Datto upgrades Virtual SIRIS to protect their SMB clients’ data

Datto reintroduced its Virtual SIRIS (vSIRIS) data protection software. Delivered as a virtual appliance, this software-only version of the Datto SIRIS solution provides MSPs with the flexibility to meet the diverse data protection requirements of their small and medium business (SMB) clients with fully integrated software running on their own hardware.

Designed to support private cloud and virtual deployments, vSIRIS provides MSPs with comprehensive, highly scalable software backed by the immutable Datto cloud. Built with the same leading data backup and recovery capabilities as SIRIS, MSPs can protect their clients without the need for Datto hardware.

vSIRIS can be installed remotely and runs as a virtual machine (VM) in either VMware ESX or Microsoft Hyper-V. It provides the ability to dynamically add resources to support changing workloads and connects to external storage, including storage area networks (SAN) and network-attached storage (NAS) devices.

The MSP-centric design of vSIRIS requires less administrative overhead than many other solutions, and simplifies scaling and management, reducing total cost of ownership for MSPs. Key features include:

Reliable data protection : Automated, verified backups are stored locally and in the cloud, making them easy to access and ready to address any recovery scenario.

: Automated, verified backups are stored locally and in the cloud, making them easy to access and ready to address any recovery scenario. Flexible restores : vSIRIS options include rapid rollback, instant cloud recovery, bare metal restore and everything in between.

: vSIRIS options include rapid rollback, instant cloud recovery, bare metal restore and everything in between. Global cloud infrastructure : Datto’s secure, highly available (99.99999%) private cloud provides a range of data retention options, a choice of regional data centers, and the ability to scale and recover clients’ data and business operations quickly.

: Datto’s secure, highly available (99.99999%) private cloud provides a range of data retention options, a choice of regional data centers, and the ability to scale and recover clients’ data and business operations quickly. Reliable backups : Datto’s proprietary Inverse Chain Technology combats the high failure rates associated with traditional incremental backup to deliver more resilient protection and efficient storage management.

: Datto’s proprietary Inverse Chain Technology combats the high failure rates associated with traditional incremental backup to deliver more resilient protection and efficient storage management. Built-in ransomware detection : All backups are scanned for ransomware and backup files are resilient against ransomware attacks.

: All backups are scanned for ransomware and backup files are resilient against ransomware attacks. Automated data and boot verification: Datto eliminates the need to worry if the system will boot or be recoverable by verifying the backup is good before disaster strikes.

“The realities of hardware deployments have changed. With the shift to remote work, it’s not always feasible for MSPs to visit their clients’ offices to install BCDR hardware,” said Bruce Muir, Director at DyCom Group, an Australia-based MSP.

“The vSIRIS software solution allows easier, more flexible deployment in the current work environment. Datto SIRIS is the first product that enables us to use the same platform, with familiar, simple workflows across on-premise physical and on-premise virtual client resources. Datto is again helping MSPs to operate more quickly and efficiently, deepening our value to clients as we deliver more managed services.”

“Ever increasing security incidents have highlighted the importance of business continuity as the last line of defense for MSPs and their clients,” said Radhesh Menon, Chief Product Officer at Datto.

“vSIRIS is being reintroduced as a hardware free option in the SIRIS product line, providing MSPs with the added flexibility they need to meet their clients’ diverse data protection needs onsite, in virtual environments, and in private clouds – all with the same fully integrated, single pane of glass management partners have come to expect from Datto Unified Continuity.”