DataDx 2.0 now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

DataDx announced the availability of its dashboard with real-time analytics reporting in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. DataDx customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

DataDx is an advanced analytics platform that helps practitioners arrive at the true cost per unit of care. Private medical and dental practices are equipped to efficiently look at and analyze all expenses against revenue regardless of the data source.

The data can then be acted on strategically to lower costs and ultimately achieve long-term and sustainable business results while continuing to offer top healthcare services. This is possible through a set of consolidated and meaningful financial reports. Other industry solutions fall short in that they do not provide a comprehensive view of costs.

“It has never been a more important time to offer actionable insights to medical and dental practices,” says Kate Othus, DataDx founder and president. “Through DataDx on Azure, we are helping private practitioners make critical data-driven business decisions with the most up-to-date financials. Every business needs this type of meaningful information at their fingertips – especially as they transition, evolve, and recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has especially hit the healthcare sector.”

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Sajan Parihar, senior director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome the DataDx solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.