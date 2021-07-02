Ellie Wu joins Bugcrowd as VP of Customer Experience

Bugcrowd announced Ellie Wu has joined its executive team as Vice President of Customer Experience. Wu will lead Bugcrowd’s efforts to deliver customer experience and enhance the company’s position as customers’ first choice for a crowdsourced cybersecurity vendor.

Wu previously served as Senior Director of Customer Experience Transformation at SAP Concur, where she was responsible for transforming global customer experience into a competitive advantage and critical growth accelerator. Wu was a strategic partner to service leaders and ensured alignment of service delivery and post-sales strategy through the entire lifecycle with over 40,000 customers globally.

A prominent customer experience executive, Wu has been a featured speaker at industry events including TEDxSeattleWomen, the Women in Cloud Summit, INBOUND19, Enterprise Experience, Customer SuccessCon and more. She has also won numerous industry awards including Wootric’s CX Experts We Love, MindTouch’s Top 100 Customer Success Strategists and Successly’s Customer Success Influencer awards.

“In its simplest form, a strong customer experience centers around providing a product that not only surpasses customer expectations but is also one they love instead of one they merely own,” said Ashish Gupta, CEO, Bugcrowd. “Ellie’s understanding of the end-to-end customer experience will ensure that we continue to nurture and support our customers to deliver maximum value and delight.”

In her role, Wu will be tasked with providing strategic insight to enrich and expand Bugcrowd’s dynamic customer experience to help the company deliver on one of its core values of “Happy Customers.” She will be responsible for managing Bugcrowd’s solutions architect and support teams and will work closely with Sales, Marketing, and Product to establish a shared view of the customer journey and customer engagement mapping.

“Bugcrowd has a history of generating value for its customers that is deeply rooted in building meaningful relationships and delivering impactful/critical results,” said Wu. “As many companies begin to transition into a hybrid work environment, it’s important to recognize shifting needs and new pain points as many customers venture into uncharted territory. I am excited to join the company amid this period of rapid digital transformation across industries when it has never been more important to cultivate a tailored customer experience.”