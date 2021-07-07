QCT Orqestra enables hyperscale monitoring with intuitive GUI

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) announced its QCT management tool, Orqestra, to help IT administrators monitor, remotely control, and manage QCT servers running 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs collectively, from a single intuitive graphical user interface.

At a time when the complexity of data centers continues to increase and the need to view operational data and automate tasks is greatly needed, Orqestra provides a unified user interface that allows users to view hardware configurations, health status, power consumption and performance metrics from QCT servers.

Orqestra is QCT’s reimagined QCT System Manager (QSM) which utilizes the latest Redfish protocol, providing a more secure method of monitoring servers. The combination of consolidating operational and grouped resources and gaining insights helps to close the visibility gap and shorten the time to detect and resolve operational problems with real-time alerts.

With Orqestra, administrators can install more QCT Service Tools (QSTs) as they scale, with each capable of managing up to 5,000 nodes in multiple data centers. Not only does this interface effectively allow IT administrators to remotely batch control all their QCT hardware devices in multiple data centers, but they can also increase their efficiency and orchestrate multiple data centers across cities or continents from a single pane of glass. Orqestra is browser-based and can be accessed through the four leading web browsers: Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Edge.

“As IT and businesses change, QCT continues to evolve and provide solutions that are robust and flexible,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “QCT is proud to release our latest Orqestra management tool for QCT servers that meets the needs of our customers who are shifting to hyper-converged infrastructures and need to simplify their infrastructure management and monitoring.”

Orqestra supports the latest QCT servers such as QuantaGrid D53X-1U, a balanced architecture with built-in acceleration and advanced security powered by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, and QuantaGrid D43K-1U, an ultimate AMD EPYC Server with performance breakthroughs, flexible IO options, and optimized for HPC workloads.