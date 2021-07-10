Safe Systems launches Information Security Program for financial institutions

Safe Systems announced the availability of Information Security Program, which enables financial institutions to develop a customized, interactive and FFIEC-compliant approach to reporting, complete with notifications, reporting, collaboration, approval processes and regulatory updates.

Cybersecurity and preparedness will continue to be at the forefront of business leaders’ minds over the next three years, a recent KPMG report found. According to the 2021 CEO Outlook Pulse Survey, cyber security risk emerged as the number one risk, rising from fifth place in August 2020.

“Financial institutions continue to face a growing number of challenges related to cybersecurity brought on by the pandemic,” said Darren Bridges, president of Safe Systems. “Cyber-attacks and cybersecurity failure will continue to be a top threat facing banks and credit unions over the coming years. Our new Information Security Program is designed to help financial institutions identify and address potential weaknesses in real-time, as well as support IT disaster preparedness and regulatory compliance.”

The automated Information Security Program began development in 2020 to fill the gap between remote work and IT risk management. The fully customizable program provides financial institutions with reporting including a detailed risk assessment, hands-on training, and educational support. Key benefits include:

Risk assessment reporting through a process-based approach to address all risks and threats and determine effective controls.

Current policy management and access to a system for creating policies and procedures based on regulatory requirements and best practices.

Enterprise modeling for a customizable mapping of all departments, processes, and functions; and more.

Safe Systems Information Security Program customer, First State Bank of Blakely, recently implemented the service and has seen great results so far. “The ISP has become one of the most important cornerstones of running our bank. It helps us keep our customers’ information, and more importantly their money, safe and secure. The Program includes policy, processes and procedures that keeps us in check with the risks of the bank and what we should be doing to minimize those risks. The new applications have made ISP a solid solution for our bank,” said William Barnes of First State Bank of Blakely.