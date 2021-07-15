(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 69 released

(IN)SECURE Magazine is a free digital security publication discussing some of the hottest information security topics. Issue 69 has been released today.

It’s a free download, no registration required.

Table of contents

Why threat hunting is obsolete without context

Review: Group-IB Threat Hunting Framework

Navigating the waters of maritime cybersecurity

Defending against Windows RDP attacks

The evolution of the modern CISO

Understanding the cloud shared responsibility model

Why is patch management so difficult to master?

Preventing security issues from destroying the promise of IoT

Reformulating the cyber skills shortage

Cybersecurity industry analysis: Another recurring vulnerability we must correct

For CISOs and artificial intelligence to evolve, trust is a must

Quantum computing is imminent, and enterprises need crypto agility now

When the adversarial view of the attack surface is missing, digital transformation becomes riskier

Get the latest issue of (IN)SECURE Magazine and subscribe for free.