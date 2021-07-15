Help Net Security
(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 69 released

(IN)SECURE Magazine is a free digital security publication discussing some of the hottest information security topics. Issue 69 has been released today.
(IN)SECURE Magazine 68

Table of contents

  • Why threat hunting is obsolete without context
  • Review: Group-IB Threat Hunting Framework
  • Navigating the waters of maritime cybersecurity
  • Defending against Windows RDP attacks
  • The evolution of the modern CISO
  • Understanding the cloud shared responsibility model
  • Why is patch management so difficult to master?
  • Preventing security issues from destroying the promise of IoT
  • Reformulating the cyber skills shortage
  • Cybersecurity industry analysis: Another recurring vulnerability we must correct
  • For CISOs and artificial intelligence to evolve, trust is a must
  • Quantum computing is imminent, and enterprises need crypto agility now
  • When the adversarial view of the attack surface is missing, digital transformation becomes riskier

