Sisense Extense Framework provides users access to actionable intelligence inside applications

Sisense announced the Sisense Extense Framework, an innovation developed to deliver AI-driven analytic experiences directly within the applications users are working in without needing to leave their workflow.

As a part of the announcement, Sisense is introducing several new infusion applications built on the Extense Framework to deliver actionable intelligence to employees for enhanced operational, logistical, and role-based teamwork, improving collaboration and decision-making effectiveness. The infusion applications for Slack, Salesforce, Google Sheets, Google Slides and Google Chrome, are now available on the Sisense Marketplace.

According to a recent IDC survey, 65% of companies believe ease of embedding analytics into business applications is an important requirement from their analytic vendors, but 50% say doing so is difficult. And, according to a survey of the Gartner Research Circle Members, Workstream collaboration (58%) will be the most important digital workplace application to their organization through 2021 and “By 2024, 85% of organizations using Workstream Collaboration (WSC) will have WSC extended to all office workers across the organization, up from 45% in 2019”.

Sisense Fusion is the most extensible platform on the market, going beyond the dashboard to bring analytics to where people are working. The addition of the Sisense Extense Framework makes it easier for organizations to use Sisense as their analytical engine infused into any workflow or business application, freeing them from vendor lock-in and resulting in a variety of cohesive experiences across homegrown, native and Sisense infusion applications. By delivering intelligence at the right place at the right time, organizations can benefit from enhanced decision-making that impacts the business, including cutting costs, generating additional revenue, and pinpointing areas of opportunity.

“While three quarters of mid-sized organizations and two thirds of large enterprises tell us that ease of embedding intelligence and analytics into business applications is an important requirement in their software selection process, only half say it is easy to embed analytics into apps,” said Dan Vesset, Group VP of market research analytic and information management, IDC. “This new framework from Sisense addresses a real market need by employees for less context switching among applications to access and act upon embedded intelligence in their daily workflows.”

Sisense continues to challenge the status quo by innovating on new ways to approach analytics in a seamless and guided way. Customers will no longer need to adjust their workflow or leave what they’re doing to search for insights in dashboards alone,” said Ashley Kramer, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Sisense. “Now, any business user can go about their day-to-day activities in their favorite applications where analytics will be infused directly where they are working to impact everyday decisions.”

The Sisense Extense Framework will be released to all customers and partners interested to build their own infusion apps later this year, and for now interested users are able to leverage these first-generation infusion apps now available on Sisense’s Marketplace including: