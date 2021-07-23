Veeam reports 26% growth in Q2’2021 for its data protection solutions

Veeam Software announced another quarter of double-digit growth with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) increase of 26% year-over-year (YoY) for Q2’21.
Veeam delivered more than 20 new product releases including significant enterprise-grade feature updates over the last 18 months and several major releases in 1H’21 – Veeam Backup for Google Cloud Platform and Veeam Backup & Replication v11. With no plans of slowing down its momentum, Veeam is preparing to release key innovations of cloud-native solutions for AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Microsoft Office 365 and the first integration of Kasten K10 for Kubernetes into the Veeam Platform in the second half of 2021.
“Now, more than ever, especially as ransomware attacks increase, data is the lifeblood of organizations. The need for Modern Data Protection to achieve operational objectives and business continuity is fueling the demand for Veeam’s industry-leading solutions,” said William H. Largent, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Board at Veeam. “Q2’21 isn’t just another quarter of growth for Veeam; as our fourteenth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, it represents unrivaled results, especially during such an unstable global environment. Veeam is continuing to thrive and grow, and our commitment to deliver simple, flexible, reliable and powerful data management and protection solutions to our 400,000+ customers is unwavering.”
Q2 2021 highlights
- Released as the most advanced data protection solution for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes workloads, Veeam Backup & Replication v11 and has been downloaded by more than 220,000 users since its launch in Q1. V11 provides robust ransomware protection with multiple immutable storage options, policy-driven data lifecycle management, as well as Continuous Data Protection (CDP), further reducing downtime and data loss for all workloads on premises and in the cloud with AWS, Azure and Google.
- Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 reported 58% growth YoY in Q2’21, with the product being downloaded 189,000 times with 6.6 million users under paid contract.
- Veeam continues to release new features and enhancements ideal for enterprise environments, which has resulted in +195% bookings growth YoY in transactions of more than $1 million.
- Veeam closed the largest AWS deal in its history in Q2’21, as growth of cloud-native backup solutions (AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud) continues to accelerate.
- Veeam’s technology alliance resell agreements with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Cisco, NetApp, and Lenovo reported 27% growth YoY.
- Veeam Universal License (VUL), a portable license that offers a simple, flexible “per workload” subscription license for protecting all workloads across on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, accounted for nearly 3/4 of new core transactions in Q2 with 62% growth YoY.
- Veeam now counts 82% of the Fortune 500 and 69% of the Global 2000 as customers. New Q2 advocates include Staples Solutions, ABB Croatia, Baumit GmbH, City of New Orleans, Global Data Vault, Ituran, Morehouse School of Medicine, New Belgium Brewing Company, NewCytech, Ruhr University Bochum, Shamir Medical Center and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd.
- In June, Veeam announced the launch of its new, federal government-focused subsidiary, Veeam Government Solutions, Inc. (VGS). Headquartered in Washington D.C. and 100% U.S.-owned and managed, VGS brings a comprehensive portfolio of trusted data protection software solutions that are independently verified and validated by U.S. federal government-trusted, U.S.-based third-party agencies.
- In the recently released 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Solutionsi, Gartner named Veeam as an industry Leader for the fifth consecutive time and positioned the company highest overall in ability to execute two years in a row.