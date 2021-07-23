Veeam reports 26% growth in Q2’2021 for its data protection solutions

Veeam Software announced another quarter of double-digit growth with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) increase of 26% year-over-year (YoY) for Q2’21.

Veeam delivered more than 20 new product releases including significant enterprise-grade feature updates over the last 18 months and several major releases in 1H’21 – Veeam Backup for Google Cloud Platform and Veeam Backup & Replication v11. With no plans of slowing down its momentum, Veeam is preparing to release key innovations of cloud-native solutions for AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Microsoft Office 365 and the first integration of Kasten K10 for Kubernetes into the Veeam Platform in the second half of 2021.

“Now, more than ever, especially as ransomware attacks increase, data is the lifeblood of organizations. The need for Modern Data Protection to achieve operational objectives and business continuity is fueling the demand for Veeam’s industry-leading solutions,” said William H. Largent, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Board at Veeam. “Q2’21 isn’t just another quarter of growth for Veeam; as our fourteenth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, it represents unrivaled results, especially during such an unstable global environment. Veeam is continuing to thrive and grow, and our commitment to deliver simple, flexible, reliable and powerful data management and protection solutions to our 400,000+ customers is unwavering.”

Q2 2021 highlights