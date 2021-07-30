CIS Secure expands portfolio of TSG devices with Poly 8300 conference phone

CIS Secure received approval from the National Telecommunications Security Working Group (NTSWG) for its new Poly 8300 TSG conference phone. The Poly 8300 conference phone is designed to transform any small conference room hub into a TSG-protected secure collaboration space.

This instrument’s approval continues to expand CIS Secure’s growing family of TSG devices. CIS Secure offers secure endpoints ranging from an Android-based highly protected mobile device to desktop phones, laptops, printers, networking equipment, videoconferencing, and portable tactical systems.

CIS Secure’s innovative approach to adding TSG-approved security to the Poly 8300 thoughtfully blends into the unique, industry-recognized three-point design of the Poly conference phone.

In a statement issued with this announcement, CIS Secure’s Chief Technology Officer, Bill Hargreaves, noted that, “CIS has applied years of product design and TSG testing experience into our Poly 8300 TSG-approved conference phones. Our engineering team developed new ways to meet the strict security protocols of the NTSWG so that the finished product seamlessly integrates into a customer’s call handling environment.”

CIS’s Poly 8300 conference phone has been approved to meet both TSG Class A and Class B protection requirements and is available to order immediately.

Pricing and full product details can be found at the company’s website, as well as through Poly’s direct sales and partner organizations.