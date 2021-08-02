Paian IT Solutions and Corent Technology offer its cloud optimization service on Azure Marketplace

Paian IT Solutions and Corent Technology create a transactable presence for cloud optimization services on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace. Microsoft Azure customers across the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) can now subscribe to “PASOS,” giving them continuous optimization and modernization of their cloud assets.

Paian IT Solutions is a provider of cloud services to the DACH region. Paian’s vision is to reach the entire Azure customer base across the region, offering PASOS – Paian’s Azure Spend and Optimization services. PASOS ensures cost optimization on an ongoing basis and provides actionable insights to drive continuous modernization on the cloud. PASOS is based on Corent Technology’s ComPaaS Continuous Cloud Optimization and Management Platform.

Microsoft has created a marketplace opportunity for partners to reach Azure customers at scale. Azure Marketplace is where customers can search for cloud services and add these to their existing cloud subscription. To take advantage of this opportunity software vendor partners need to create a presence on Azure Marketplace. This is where Corent’s Marketizer comes in, automating and therefore accelerating the publishing process and onboarding on the Marketplace.

Ronny Wittig, Managing Director at Paian, explained: “We wanted to reach Azure customers quickly and at scale, and publishing our services on Azure Marketplace was key to that. Corent’s Marketizer solution not only helped us get this done really quickly, but it is also central to how we manage customers as they sign up to our PASOS service.”

Feyzi Fatehi, Corent Technology CEO, said: “We are so excited to be working with the team at Paian. Their vision for success at scale across the markets they serve represents huge potential for Corent Technology. Their adoption of our products and services is a blueprint for other Microsoft partners. We congratulate them on their Azure Marketplace listing and we look forward to their continued successes.”