ReliaQuest expands its executive team with new appointments

ReliaQuest announced the appointments of Brian Foster as Vice President of Product, Paul Kraus as Vice President of Engineering and Dan Wire as Vice President of Brand and Communications. Foster and Kraus bring deep security product experience and are focused on expanding the ReliaQuest GreyMatter Open XDR platform and Wire brings more than 15 years of security marketing and communications experience to drive brand awareness and growth.

Over the past year alone, ReliaQuest has expanded across national and international offices in Tampa, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Dublin, Amsterdam and London. The marketing and product functions at ReliaQuest are growing to match the pace of the company. The marketing department is growing at more than 100% and the product and engineering teams are planned to grow at more than 200%.

“Organizations are recognizing our approach to Open XDR is solving real-world problems for their security operations teams, and as a result we’re experiencing substantial momentum in the market. To support such rapid growth, we’ve enlisted top talent to further enhance our executive team,” said Brian Murphy, CEO of ReliaQuest. “Brian, Paul and Dan join us at a pivotal moment for the company, as we drive market awareness for Open XDR and fill the security gap for customers than traditional approaches to cybersecurity have left open.”

With more than 30 years of experience leading high-performance teams across information security brands, Brian Foster will be responsible for overseeing all areas of the company’s product management, including product design and user experience. He currently serves as a strategic advisor to Awingu, a provider of unified workspace software. Prior to joining ReliaQuest, Foster was Chief Product Officer at MobileIron, where he helped reposition the company to focus on zero trust. He also founded a startup in the identity management space and held various senior product leadership roles with Neustar, Damballa, McAfee and Symantec.

“Security teams need more efficiency from their technology in order to combat the cyber threats facing organizations today. This need is what excites me about ReliaQuest; the company has a unique, vendor-agnostic approach to Open XDR, which is a game-changer for defenders,” Foster said. “A services-based approach to security is too limited and ineffective. Security teams need platform-based technology, like GreyMatter, to gain visibility and unlock threat intelligence across the full technology stack.”

Prior to joining ReliaQuest, Paul Kraus held various leadership positions at Netscout Systems, Eastwind Networks, Blue Coat Systems, Solera Networks and others. Kraus is a well-known expert in network detection, response and intrusion detection and network forensics. He also has deep background in SIEM and cloud security, particularly from a network and governance perspective, making him a go-to resource on these topics. These points of expertise are especially key in delivering exceptional customer outcomes, the centerpiece of Open XDR.

“Client-focused engineering is critical to delivering consistent outcomes to the ever-evolving, highly sophisticated cyber landscape,” says Kraus. “Our commitment to making the complex clear, the experience consistent and GreyMatter the software that powers the SOC is driving the inevitable change of how customers gauge their tool investment and measure their constant improvement.”

Dan Wire brings more than 20 years of brand and communications experience to ReliaQuest. He joins ReliaQuest from FireEye, where he helped build the communications team as the company expanded from IPO to a globally recognized security leader. Prior to FireEye, Wire has supported marketing and communications programs, both in house and as an agency partner, for international brands such as VMware, Nike, Major League Baseball and Google.

“ReliaQuest has proven our open XDR approach helps customers get more value out of existing security tools, address the shortage of talent and evolve their security program to establish a proactive posture,” said Dan Wire, Vice President of Brand and Communications. “Organizations are struggling to keep up with the threats and our opportunity ahead is to scale our solutions to protect more customers around the globe and help more security teams sleep better at night.”