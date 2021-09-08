Avijit Sinha joins Wind River as CPO

Wind River announced the appointment of seasoned Microsoft executive Avijit Sinha to Chief Product Officer. Sinha will drive the company’s product strategy, product management and commercial partnerships with a focus on further expanding the company’s Wind River Studio offering. Studio, a cloud-native platform for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems, was introduced earlier this year.

“Delivering and innovating the industry’s best intelligent systems software platform requires the industry’s best talent, expertise, and leadership — Avijit is the embodiment of that standard,” said Kevin Dallas, Wind River president and CEO. “His proven experience and track record at Microsoft will be invaluable as we continue to build out our vision for Studio to reflect the evolving needs of our customers, preparing them for the new digital and AI-first world.”

During his 20+ years at Microsoft, Sinha has served in a range of leadership roles responsible for product development in Azure, Office, Windows, and Microsoft Research across personal, mobile, and cloud computing as well as IoT and intelligent edge. He most recently served as general manager for Azure Mobility, enabling the digital transformation of automotive OEMs toward building connected and autonomous driving vehicles. He holds several patents for productivity and platform software.

“Wind River has an incredible and unique opportunity in the market to help companies transform and digitize their businesses,” said Sinha. “I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to build on the company’s leadership position in intelligent systems software with Wind River Studio to accelerate the digital transformation of our customers across industries — from automotive, industrial, and medical to aerospace, defense, and telecommunications.”

Wind River helps customers on the journey toward an intelligent systems future. For 40 years, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, playing key roles on the Mars rovers and the world’s first successful 5G data session, as well as helping to build one of the largest Open RAN networks in the world.