New infosec products of the week: September 10, 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting product releases from the past week, featuring releases from Attivo Networks, Code42, Commvault, ForgeRock and IPKeys Power Partners.

Code42 Incydr Flows accelerates incident response for insider risk events

Fully integrated into the Code42 Incydr product, Flows are automated to accelerate insider risk response and reduce the workloads of often overburdened security teams. At a time when employees average 13 data exposure events per user per day, security teams require scalable solutions that balance reducing insider risk with the business need for collaboration.

Commvault announces ransomware services to help businesses tackle growing cyber threats

The Commvault Ransomware Response Service provides the expertise and resources to help recover from an attack. As part of the service, Commvault provides a Ransomware Recovery Incident Manager backed by the Commvault Recovery Operations team. The service works with customers to identify and recover critical data and expedite a return to normal business operations.

Attivo Networks ThreatStrike functionality helps hide real credentials from attacker tools

The Attivo ThreatStrike cloaking hides and denies unauthorized access to applications. For example, only Chrome will have access to its credential store, and all other applications won’t. The product launches with support for 75 of the most popular Windows applications that attackers target, with a plan to add more applications in the future.

ForgeRock Autonomous Identity helps enterprises reduce risk and manage workforce access

The company’s AI-driven approach to identity governance and administration (IGA) offers new capabilities to help teams heighten security by avoiding excessive access permissions and eliminating orphaned user accounts — both prime targets for external attackers and insider threats.

IPKeys Power Partners SigmaFlow Beacon helps organizations align with NERC compliance mandates

The SigmaFlow Beacon provides one, purpose-built solution for NERC baseline management, collecting the critical cyber data in real time and seamlessly incorporating the approval process within the SigmaFlow workflow and evidence platform.