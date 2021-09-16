Zubaid Kazmi joins MorganFranklin Consulting as Managing Director

MorganFranklin Consulting announced the addition of Identity and Access Management (IAM) expert Zubaid Kazmi, to serve as a Managing Director in the company’s cybersecurity practice.

“We are pleased to welcome Zubaid to the MorganFranklin team as he will continue to drive our mission to address critical identity, access management, and business objectives for our clients,” said Keith Hollender, a managing director in MorganFranklin’s cybersecurity practice. “The last year placed a spotlight on the critical importance of identity and privileged access management for organizations to secure remote workforces and digital transformations. We know that Zubaid’s leadership will be essential in helping our clients navigate these growing challenges.”

Kazmi has spent more than 20 years in professional services advising Fortune 500 clients on IAM initiatives across the financial services, insurance, fintech, higher education and retail sectors. Prior to joining MorganFranklin, he served as a managing director of IAM for EY. He also served as a managing director of digital identity and access management at Sila Solution Group.

“I’m thrilled to bring my experience to help MorganFranklin’s clients gain improved identity access management approaches to address growing security and compliance challenges,” said Kazmi. “MorganFranklin supports the growth trajectories of its clients across industries, and I’m excited to help join that mission.”

MorganFranklin provides end-to-end client services that include program strategy; governance, risk and compliance; identity and access management, cybersecurity operations; incident response; business and technology resilience, risk intelligence; and a complete portfolio of managed security services.

Broader areas of expertise also include on-demand technical accounting, financial reporting, assistance with IPO, M&A, and SPAC transactions, finance transformation, risk advisory, supply chain services, and the implementation of enterprise & cloud applications including NetSuite, Microsoft ERP, OneStream, and more. MorganFranklin is Vaco’s global consulting platform.