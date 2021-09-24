New infosec products of the week: September 24, 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting product releases from the past week, featuring releases from CoSoSys, Druva, McAfee, Nutanix and Stairwell.

CoSoSys Endpoint Protector 5.4.0.0 enables users to override a DLP policy

Endpoint Protector 5.4.0.0 brings a host of new features to customers, including support for user remediation, and the ability to use the Azure AD API in Microsoft Graph to synchronize user profiles.

Nutanix Cloud Platform improves support for mission-critical workloads with AOS 6 software

Customers adopting the Nutanix Cloud Platform with AOS 6 gain access to new Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) capabilities previously only found in specialized solutions.

Stairwell Inception helps organizations get ahead of the most sophisticated attackers

Inception treats all files as suspicious and pre-preserves them as evidence to speed up detection and uncover previously unknown compromises. By continuously evaluating the entirety of evidence in light of emerging insights, it unlocks time—detecting compromise across the past, present, and future states of an organization’s environment, and denying attackers the advantages on which they depend.

Druva introduces curated recovery technology for accelerated ransomware recovery

Druva Curated Recovery mitigates the impact of a ransomware attack, building an uncorrupted, unencrypted and malware-free recovery point to ensure a successful recovery before one is ever initiated.

McAfee’s online protection service protects information across all online activities

With an emphasis on providing identity and privacy for all, the new McAfee service is full of enhancements, including McAfee Identity Protection Service delivered via the new web-based McAfee Protection Center to over 28 million McAfee Total Protection and McAfee LiveSafe customers; McAfee’s Protection Score available in 32 countries; and a completely redesigned all-in-one mobile app – McAfee Security – which is being launched in over 245 countries globally.