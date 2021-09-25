Secret Double Octopus names Horacio Zambrano as CMO

Secret Double Octopus (SDO) named Horacio Zambrano as Chief Marketing Officer. In his role, he will lead go-to-market planning and marketing operations at Double Octopus, with the goals of growing the company’s marketing effectiveness and extending its recognition as category leader. Double Octopus was named “best-in-class” passwordless MFA solution recently in an independent and broad market review conducted by the AITE Group.

Zambrano joins the company as interest in workforce passwordless authentication is accelerating. While the pandemic is continuing to drive digital transformation and hybrid work environments, security threats such as phishing and ransomware are continuing to grow dramatically. These two factors have contributed to a perfect storm of less protected organizational networks and resources that are facing more widespread attacks.

Secret Double Octopus’s enterprise passwordless solution can secure an organization’s weakest link, its employees, at every moment of their workday, regardless of application or resource being accessed by the user.

Zambrano comes to Double Octopus with over 20 years of experience in marketing and product marketing, as well as broader go-to-market contribution in product evangelization and business development. He has held executive leadership roles in marketing at several early and mid-stage cybersecurity startups including TruU, Virsec, Mocana and OPSWAT, as well as product management leadership roles at Cisco and Juniper. He holds a BS in Computer Engineering and an MBA from Stanford.

“This is yet another important strong addition to our growing executive team,” said Raz Rafaeli, CEO and Co-founder of Secret Double Octopus. “Horacio’s unique blended experience as a former Wall Street analyst with marketing experience in both large and startup companies, will bring a fresh high-scale perspective to the company. In addition, Horacio’s deep expertise in the passwordless market, will strengthen our industry leadership position and accelerate the company growth and expansion.”

“I am thrilled to join Secret Double Octopus to continue working to move enterprises toward a passwordless future,” said Zambrano. “Double Octopus has delivered on the complete and full featured solution the market is looking for, and I’m excited to help take their message and go-to-market operations to the next level.”