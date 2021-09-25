Scott Slipy joins Socure as Chief People Officer

Socure announced Scott Slipy joining as its chief people officer. In this executive leadership position, Slipy will support Socure’s hypergrowth by scaling up strategies to attract, retain, and develop innovative and high-performing teams as he furthers the impact-driven culture at Socure.

Slipy has held executive roles with global, market-leading organizations, including Microsoft, Cisco, and UnitedHealth Group, as well as earlier-stage businesses. He brings deep expertise and practical solutions to leadership development and organization design, creating inclusive, high-performance cultures.

Socure recently announced record financial results, achieving 126% annual recurring revenue growth, booking growth of 285% in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the same quarter of 2020, and a net retention rate of 177% driven by near-zero attrition.

The company continues to achieve record results as Socure ID+ has emerged as the preferred identity verification platform for the largest enterprises and is trusted by 4 of the 5 largest banks, 7 of the 10 largest credit card issuers, top Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, top crypto exchanges, and the largest online gaming operators.

“Scott is a highly accomplished leader with a deep commitment to developing a high-performance culture where everyone on our team can reach their highest potential,” said Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. “I look forward to working closely with Scott to continue to build a world-class working environment that attracts, engages, develops, and retains the most talented people in the industry on our way to eliminating fraud and ensuring 100% trust on the Internet.”

Throughout his career, Slipy has worked with executive teams in high-growth phase businesses. Most recently, Slipy was Chief People and Human Resources Officer at Symphony, a fintech unicorn offering a secure collaboration and workflow platform to over 500 global financial services customers. Slipy’s passion for people and culture management has also led him to perform executive coaching and consultative roles with early-stage private equity-backed firms through his affiliation with the Institute for Contemporary Leadership in New York.

“I’m inspired by the mission and business momentum that Johnny and the entire Socure team have created,” Slipy said. “Together, we will continue to rapidly scale this performance-driven organization that is leading the identity verification and fraud mitigation marketplace because of the innovation and value we bring to our customers.”