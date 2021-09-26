SAIC appoints Kevin Brown as CISO

Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) announced that Kevin Brown has joined the company as chief information security officer (CISO). In this role, Brown leads the company’s cybersecurity strategy and oversees critical cybersecurity areas including incident response, disaster recovery, awareness, business resilience, monitoring, remediation, threat intelligence and information governance. Brown reports to Nathan Rogers, SAIC’s chief information officer.

Brown has served in cybersecurity-related leadership positions for decades, most recently as vice president and CISO at Boston Scientific, a manufacturer of medical devices. In that role, he was responsible for many aspects of the company’s cybersecurity posture, including developing its cyber strategy, maintaining a security operations center and overseeing threat management.

Prior to his position at Boston Scientific, Brown served as vice president of Raytheon’s information security business. Before that, he worked at SAIC as a senior vice president and operations manager for the company’s information security business.

“Kevin is a seasoned cybersecurity professional who has experience working at SAIC as well as other leading technology and manufacturing companies,” said Rogers. “His knowledge of cybersecurity operations and the threats that cyber professionals face on a daily basis positions Kevin as the expert SAIC needs to protect the critical systems and data for our company as well as our customers. We are pleased to welcome him back to SAIC.”

Brown is a veteran of the U.S Navy. He holds a Master of Science degree in Management Information Systems from The George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science degree in History from the U.S. Naval Academy.