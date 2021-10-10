HP Work from Home delivers end-to-end security solutions for hybrid workforces

HP announced a unified PC and print offering to help create a strong hybrid work foundation for enterprises and their employees. HP Work from Home is a simple solution for IT leaders to securely and easily deploy and manage HP PCs, printers, and supplies to a distributed workforce.

“Hybrid work is here—and it’s here to stay,” said George Brasher, Global Head and General Manager, Print Services and Solutions, HP Inc. “HP Work from Home is a workforce-centric approach aligned to the way people work today.”

“While there are a lot of benefits to hybrid work, there are also a lot of challenges,” said Sumeer Chandra, Global Head and General Manager, Personal Systems Services, HP Inc. “With this combined offering, CIOs and IT managers can easily procure, deploy, and manage PCs and printers, plus ink or toner, no matter where the workforce is located.”

The HP Work from Home service includes:

PC and print hardware delivered to the home or office

Supplies auto replenishment proactively schedules ink or toner delivery

Proactive insights to help manage and support your remote employees, including remote diagnostics and next-business day support to help reduce disruptions

Hardware-enforced protection built into select devices and an always-on, always-acting defense for remote work environments across PCs and printers so employees can work with strong security from anywhere without worry

HP is expected to add cloud security management and secure print path capabilities, to HP Work from Home printers in the Winter of 2021, allowing IT administrators to gain visibility and simplify the management of essential security settings for remote devices.