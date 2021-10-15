New infosec products of the week: October 15, 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting product releases from the past week, featuring releases from Aqua Security, AT&T, Datto, Huntress and ReliaQuest.

ReliaQuest releases two capabilities within its XDR platform to improve security operation efficacies

Now within the ReliaQuest GreyMatter platform, security teams can measure, test and report on the health of their program, and see the specific steps they can take to operationalize these insights to improve their security based on the latest threats and weaknesses in their unique environment.

Datto SaaS Defense protects cloud-based applications for MSPs

A threat protection and spam-filtering solution provides MSPs with patented technology to proactively detect and prevent malicious malware, phishing, and Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks that target Microsoft Exchange, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams.

Aqua Security launches CNDR capabilities to detect patterns and respond with granular runtime controls

CNDR leverages continually updated, runtime behavioral indicators that are based on thousands of real-world attacks observed in the wild on cloud native environments, including Linux, Containers, Serverless and Kubernetes workloads.

AT&T Managed XDR provides autonomous endpoint threat detection for organizations

The AT&T Managed XDR solution features a cloud-based security platform with security threat analytics, machine learning, and third-party connectors to protect endpoint, network, and cloud assets with automated and orchestrated malware prevention, threat detection, and response.

Huntress launches endpoint protection capabilities to defend SMBs from cyberattacks

Huntress’ Managed Antivirus service enables users to extract significant value from Microsoft Defender Antivirus—a built-in and highly capable Windows security tool that’s often underutilized. From the Huntress dashboard, users can leverage the service to see detections and events, monitor scans and manage health, set exclusions and execute remediation actions.