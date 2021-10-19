Logicalis Secure OnMesh empowers the digital workplace with data-driven managed security services

Logicalis launched its new security solution – Secure OnMesh. Aligning with one of Gartner’s key trends for 2021 – Cybersecurity Mesh, – “a distributed architectural approach to scalable, flexible and reliable cybersecurity control” – Logicalis is shifting the focus from the traditional, risk focussed approach to security to one that empowers the digital workplace with data-driven managed security services.

Logicalis’ Secure OnMesh solution enables agility and innovation by transforming an organisation’s security into a flexible yet impenetrable fabric across the entire digital ecosystem.

“The traditional view of cybersecurity is no longer fit for purpose. Security needs to be an intrinsic part of a business’s DNA as the workplace becomes increasingly digital. To safeguard data and operations, and compete in a modern marketplace, businesses need to respond to opportunities in real-time. This requires unprecedented digital agility and flexibility whilst also maintaining security and data integrity,” comments Michael Chanter, Chief Operating Offer at Logicalis Group.

Chanter continues: “At Logicalis, we believe businesses must embrace the risks that competing in the digital economy presents, if you’re not doing that you will fall behind, which can potentially be a bigger threat to your business than a potential cyber-attack.”

Secure OnMesh is built on Logicalis Managed expertise and powered by its Global Security Operations centre and team of security experts. At the core of the Secure OnMesh solution is the cloud-native, AI-enabled threat hunting capabilities of Azure Sentinel combined with the power of Cisco Secure X.

This news builds on the recent announcement that Logicalis has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). An ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their security solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

MISA members are experts from across the cybersecurity industry with the shared goal of improving customer security.