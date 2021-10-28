Evelyn Swaim joins Immersive Labs as CMO

Immersive Labs announces the appointment of Evelyn Swaim as the company’s first CMO, taking a leadership position integral to creating and delivering the Immersive Labs vision as the company continues to scale globally, helping drive growth, awareness and category ownership.

Her 15 years experience developing brand and Go-To-Market strategy for companies such as TIBCO, Progress, Software AG and Nuance Communications will be central to creating measurable impact and scaling brand and revenues to build long-term corporate value.

As a founding member of the Boston chapter of women’s executive leadership network CHIEF and a person of color, she also diversifies the knowledge, skills and judgment of the Immersive Labs C-Suite. This is central to Immersive Labs’ belief in harnessing the strengths inherent in a range of perspectives for more effective outcomes.

“It is a great time to be joining Immersive Labs,” said Evelyn. “As cyber risk continues to spread across entire organizations, the need for workforce-wide human capabilities is growing. CISOs in large organizations need to not only validate technological controls, but also their human equivalent.

“Immersive Labs has the key to helping the world’s largest organizations gain confidence in measuring and validating their cyber workforce to mitigate risk and manage cyber threats. I’m excited to lead the category design effort which will deliver on this vision, securing brand and market leadership.”

Evelyn will help Immersive Labs define and deliver on a company mission for organizations to build human cyber capabilities across the entire workforce in a more strategic manner. This supports a wider global growth objective underpinned by $123m of investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Insight Partners, Menlo Ventures, Citi Ventures and Summit Partners.

Founded by ex-GCHQ trainer, James Hadley, Immersive Labs has built an award-winning platform for continuously measuring and optimizing the cyber efficacy of the entire workforce in a way that matches the pace of the threat landscape. This allows the abilities of the whole organization to evolve alongside cyber risk, unlocking the strategic use of human cyber capabilities for the first time.

James Hadley, CEO of Immersive Labs, said, “We welcome the appointment of a deeply experienced marketing leader who adds depth, experience and diversity to our leadership team. From the very beginning, Immersive Labs has benefitted from the power of inclusivity to solve complex challenges with a range of viewpoints, something furthered by Evelyn’s arrival.”

“She brings the marketing firepower which will help us elevate our brand by defining an emerging category. With her strong leadership, we are poised to capitalize on the opportunity ahead of us as we continue to scale.”

Immersive Labs counts some of the world’s largest organizations as customers.