New infosec products of the week: November 12, 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting product releases from the past week, featuring releases from ColorTokens, Huntsman Security, iStorage, ThreatQuotient and Tufin.

iStorage datAshur SD offers data storage solution to securely share and scale unlimited encrypted data

Rather than the classic USB flash-drive design of incorporating fixed memory, the brand new datAshur SD is designed with an integrated microSD Card slot which enables consumers to use one drive with as many iStorage microSD Cards, in varying capacities, as required, ultimately offering a data storage solution to securely share and scale unlimited encrypted data.

Tufin Orchestration Suite R21-3 provides centralized visibility into critical access policies

Tufin Orchestration Suite R21-3 provides enhanced functionality to help admins minimize risk and streamline daily operations. Powered by Tufin’s new security policy dashboard, security administrators benefit from centralized, instant visibility into key access policy issues for proactive resolution, in addition to enhanced automated workflows to help accelerate data center migration and compliance.

ColorTokens Xshield 2.0 automates micro-segmentation at scale

ColorTokens solves the challenges of micro-segmentation scalability with new innovations designed to streamline and automate the micro-segmentation journey for enterprises of all sizes.

Huntsman Security SmartCheck for Ransomware strengthens security risk management

SmartCheck for Ransomware assesses organisations’ ransomware readiness and clearly presents a quantitative score measured against each of the 12 security controls. As a result, organisations can understand their risk exposure and adjust any of those security controls necessary to improve their security posture and ransomware readiness.

ThreatQ v5 supports the SOC of the future with data management capabilities

ThreatQ’s newest features include a DataLinq Engine for connecting disparate systems and sources to enable extended detection and response (XDR), Smart Collections for driving automation, and an enhanced ThreatQ Data Exchange for bi-directional sharing of data, context and threat intelligence.