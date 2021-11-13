Paul Mountford joins Protegrity as CEO

Protegrity announced the appointment of Paul Mountford as the company’s new CEO.

Mountford joins Protegrity following a successful 30-year career in the technology industry, having held senior executive positions at companies such as Cisco Systems, where Mountford ran Cisco’s $34 billion Enterprise business, and Riverbed Technology where Mountford was CEO.

Most recently, Mountford served as chief operating officer at Pure Storage, one of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies that provides storage solutions for SaaS and cloud companies to power mission-critical artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and analytics in multi-cloud environments.

“Paul has an extensive background in enterprise data convergence, cloud computing, and hybrid-cloud solutions, and is a proven executive at scaling and growing venture-backed private and public companies,” said Gustav Vik, chairman of Protegrity’s board of directors. “We are excited to have Paul bring his comprehensive experience and leadership to Protegrity and help to deliver to our customers true enterprise-wide data protection through our hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and on-premises data security platform.”

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead Protegrity as we set the enterprise standard for fine-grained data-centric protection,” said Mountford. “Protecting sensitive data in use, in transit, and in storage across cloud and on-premises environments is one of most pressing concerns for companies as hybrid-cloud computing and AI solutions accelerate. Protegrity is the best solution on the market today, and I look forward to working with our customers, our partners, and the Protegrity team in further establishing Protegrity as the leading platform for protecting critical data for enterprises globally.”