Saviynt Enterprise Identity Cloud secures cloud assets for Microsoft customers

Saviynt released its 2021 Saviynt Enterprise Identity Cloud (EIC), delivering security and compliance capabilities for Microsoft customers and providing end-to-end privileged identity and session management through a new Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) PIM integration.

“Modern enterprise ecosystems continue to shape the way we think about identity, and how it can improve security and risk management,” said Vibhuti Sinha, CPO at Saviynt. “Access sprawl is on the rise and Microsoft customers now require fine-grained privileged access management capabilities to secure their cloud assets and ensure their identity perimeter is secure and compliant. Our latest release helps minimize access sprawl, reduce privilege risks, and extend our mission to simplify the adoption of identity and access technologies.”

“Saviynt’s latest release proves its continued commitment to supporting Microsoft customers as they solve complex identity and access challenges in the cloud era,” said Sue Bohn, Vice President of Program Management for Identity and Network Access at Microsoft Corporation. “With deeper integrations for Azure AD, Azure AD PIM, and Teams, our joint customers can fast track security initiatives and ensure secure access across their Microsoft ecosystem.”

Building on Azure AD, Saviynt’s EIC eliminates the need for multiple identity management products. New and enhanced features in the 2021 Saviynt EIC release include:

New Azure AD PIM integration delivers end-to-end, multi-cloud privileged identity and session management : Saviynt EIC seamlessly extends the native capabilities provided by Azure AD PIM, which is included as part of P2 license features, for just-in-time (JIT) and time-bound access with fine-grained access provisioning for Azure AD-connected applications. It enables secure privileged session management for monitoring, auditing, and reporting to reduce risk exposure and privileged credential theft. Saviynt privileged access governance for Azure AD-connected applications ensures consistent review and right-sizing of roles and profiles over time to ensure compliance.

Additional features included in the Saviynt EIC 2021 release include:

New Smart App Onboarding accelerates governance across apps, data, and workloads : As organizations accelerate cloud transformations, the proliferation of apps, data collaboration platforms, and IaaS workloads often go unmanaged, introducing significant challenges and security risks. With this release, Saviynt accelerates onboarding across all applications and workloads with a new user-friendly workflow experience. The new onboarding capabilities combined with improved application and workload discovery ensure that no application or workload is left behind, including Azure workloads and AD-connected applications.

Saviynt EIC 2021 is now available to all Saviynt customers.