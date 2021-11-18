i-PRO introduces 360° fisheye cameras with embedded AI-capabilities for real time analytics

i-PRO took another major step in the AI-fication of the security camera market with the addition of the 360° fisheye cameras with embedded AI-capabilities to its S-Series range.

These new cameras are the first in the S-Series to run up to 3 deep learning applications, setting a new benchmark in the Standard security camera range. It turns the security camera into an intelligent device suitable for business usage and insights.

The cameras can run applications from i-PRO’s Analytic Software package for Business Intelligence, which comes pre-installed, alongside other important apps like Privacy Guard and 3rd party applications created using the open Software Development Kit.

The package includes free-of-charge AI-based analytics that can be used for motion detection, heat mapping, counting people and vehicles, and recognising congestion, for example when shoppers are queuing in store. Using the powerful AI capabilities with high quality 360° images up to the edge of the frame makes the real time analytics incredibly effective and more accurate. For example, helping to avoid traditional issues such as failing to distinguish between two people walking closely together.

In order to make best use of the data generated, users can easily manage and visualise analytics from multiple i-PRO cameras, combined with the free i-PRO Multi-AI System plug-in handling alarms coming from the i-PRO hardware, in an easy-to-use and intuitive dashboard, alongside their Video Management System. Open to industry standard protocols, such as ONVIF and MQTT, also enables connection to 3rd party dashboards.

Wanda Nijholt, Manager Marketing and Communications of i-PRO EMEA, commented: “With these new cameras, we are extending our strategy of providing more and easier access to the advantages of AI. At the same time, customers have the option to customise the powerful hardware using deep-learning applications on the edge, and increase the accuracy of analytics. With the enhanced line-up capability of running three applications, we are pushing the new Standard in Security further and providing the flexibility to adapt our open hardware to any organisation’s individual needs – whether for CCTV or other business innovations.”

The 6 new fisheye cameras in the S-Series range will be available from December 2021.