Armorblox email security platform integrates with Microsoft Sentinel to help stop email-based BEC

Armorblox announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a coalition of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions into Microsoft’s security product ecosystem to help joint customers better defend themselves against a world of increasing cyber threats.

To be considered for MISA, organizations must be nominated by Microsoft and demonstrate integrations that support the goal of improving enterprise security.

MISA is an ecosystem of software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to help customers better defend themselves against cyber threats. The Armorblox email security platform integrates with Microsoft Sentinel to help InfoSec teams better defend against threats based on business email compromise (BEC), ransomware, phishing, and vendor/supply chain attacks.

“According to the FBI, BEC attacks in 2020 resulted in a $1.8B loss to businesses; this is 64 times worse than the losses due to ransomware attacks,” said DJ Sampath, Co-founder and CEO at Armorblox.

“Thanks to the tight integration between Armorblox and Microsoft Sentinel products, we are able to successfully prevent, detect, investigate, and respond to the most sophisticated email-based attacks for our joint customers.”

Armorblox complements Microsoft Defender for Office 365 and Microsoft Sentinel with three capabilities:

Provides customers a unique approach to stop BEC and phishing attacks using artificial intelligence, behavioral analytics, and natural language understanding.

Prevents financial loss/data loss/ransomware by stopping attacks that target business workflows.

Shares threat intelligence, optimizes playbooks, and enriches threat hunting for SecOps teams with the seamless API-based integration between the Armorblox email security platform and Microsoft Sentinel.

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe,” said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead.

“Our members, like Armorblox, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”