Verint and Theta Lake reshape collaboration risk mitigation technology for financial firms

Verint announced a strategic partnership with Theta Lake, a provider of modern collaboration security and compliance solutions. The partnership provides financial and trading organizations, as well as other businesses, with extended capabilities to help avoid the legal, business and reputational consequences of compliance breaches, misconduct, data loss and security issues.

The partnership and technology integration combines Verint’s communication capture, data management, operational assurance and analytics offerings with Theta Lake’s automated collaboration risk monitoring and policy supervision technology – empowering financial institutions with a holistic set of capabilities as they move towards hybrid ways of working. This will enable organizations to:

Automate risk monitoring and assessment of voice, video conferencing, chat, screen and content sharing across all major UC platforms including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex by Cisco, Slack, Symphony, RingCentral as well as all leading turret providers (IPC, Cloud9, BT and Speakerbus) and major mobile MVNOs (Truphone and TeleMessage).

Free up skilled resources, enhance efficiency and reduce costs by automating workflows around conduct monitoring, review, investigations and policy enforcement.

Identify risky behavior from the full context of unstructured collaboration streams to stay compliant with financial regulations, industry standards, data protection laws and corporate liability obligations.

Create a complete view of risk in conversations and information shared across multiple collaboration tools and uniformly apply policies to address those risks as users move from chat to video and to audio.

“As a collaboration-first, hybrid working model emerges in the financial industry and beyond, and with an increased use of video, real-time messaging, screen sharing and unified communications, new forms of risk arise that regulated firms can’t turn a blind eye to,” said Anthony Cresci, senior vice president of business development, operations and finance, Theta Lake. “Businesses can more confidently expand their use of these collaboration channels and all their features and functionality by taking a proactive approach to compliance and risk management that automates the detection of data leakage, acceptable use, data privacy, and regulatory or corporate compliance risks across what is shared, shown, spoken, and typed.”

Leveraging the integration with Theta Lake’s technology, Verint will expand its support for financial institutions facing challenges with complex requirements under MiFID II, Dodd-Frank, GDPR, SEC 17a-4, FCA rules, SOC 2 and other policies. Users of the combined solution can benefit from omnichannel compliance recording, data governance and data discovery – powered by Verint – alongside Theta Lake’s integrated offering of artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered communication risk detection, eDiscovery, risk analysis and policy supervision.

This will enable market participants to take a proactive approach to communication risk management by spotting early signs of market abuse, uncover collusion and coercive behavior, identify insider trading, prevent data loss, filter sensitive content and be alerted to potentially illicit or unethical activities.

“Remote employees, diversifying communication channels and the evolving sophistication of malicious behavior, have made identifying compliance breaches and misconduct even more complex. Yet, legacy solutions and manual approaches to monitoring and risk detection are not built to scale, lack accuracy and are resource intensive,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. “This is where our partnership with Theta Lake comes into play, by helping financial services firms detect and act upon risky, non-compliant or unethical behavior across the widest range of collaboration captured in the modern workplace.”