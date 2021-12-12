Cloudflare joins Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program to optimize user connectivity

Cloudflare announced it has joined the Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program (NPP). Customers of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform, Cloudflare One, will now benefit from enhanced connectivity to Microsoft 365 services, enabling them to get faster performance and optimal user experience with Microsoft 365.

“Network design is critical for organizations in any stage of their digital transformation. By deepening our partnership with Microsoft, we are enabling customers and users to achieve optimal connectivity to Microsoft 365 locally and directly,” said Alex Dyner, SVP, Special Projects at Cloudflare. “Joint Cloudflare and Microsoft 365 customers will now benefit from reduced network complexity and cost, while achieving greater levels of security and network performance.”

Cloudflare One stops data loss, malware, and phishing with a Zero Trust application access and Internet gateway platform. It leverages Cloudflare’s security, performance, and reliability services through the same Cloudflare global network that spans more than 250 cities in over 100 countries and blocks an average of 76 billion cyber threats each day. Organizations use Cloudflare’s network to optimize, simplify, accelerate and secure their most sensitive corporate traffic.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cloudflare into the Networking Partner Program for Microsoft 365,” said Scott Schnoll, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft. “Cloudflare is a valued partner that is focused on helping Microsoft 365 customers implement the Microsoft 365 Network Connectivity Principles. Microsoft only recommends Networking Partner Program member solutions for connectivity to Microsoft 365.”

The Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program consists of partners whose deployment practices and guidance are aligned with Microsoft’s networking recommendations for Office 365. NPP validation adds to the growing collaboration between the two companies, including Cloudflare joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) early in 2021 and participating in Microsoft Azure Data Transfer Routing Preference to enjoy lower data transfer costs.