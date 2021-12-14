Imperva appoints Marty Overman as SVP, North America

Imperva hires Marty Overman as Senior Vice President, North America. Reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Scott Lovett, she will develop new initiatives to expand the customer base, and aggressively scale and accelerate the growth of the region through strategic partnerships and multi-channel distribution.

“Marty is known for cultivating results-driven teams that execute strategic growth initiatives in highly competitive markets,” says Lovett. “Her success comes from her dedication to the needs of her customers, and in her ability to help guide them through securing their digital journeys. I’m thrilled to have her on the team, and look forward to her contributions in achieving our goals in 2022 and beyond.”

Overman was most recently Regional Vice President, East Enterprise at Palo Alto Networks, where she led eight districts and collaborated with a network of partners to increase their presence. Prior, she was Vice President of Sales for Enterprise East at McAfee, and worked closely with customers to help solve their most complex security problems. Earlier in her career, she spent a decade at Cisco Systems in various security sales roles, and developed expertise in vertical markets.

“In the competitive cybersecurity market, Imperva is delivering the most comprehensive solutions to help businesses of all sizes manage complex risks across edge, applications and data,” says Overman. “This unified approach provides unmatched business value for customers and gives Imperva a unique opportunity to accelerate its growth and dominate the market. I’m excited to join the team and help our customers solve their most complex security challenges.”

Overman received her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.