Transmit Security names Chris Kaddaras as CRO

Transmit Security announced it has named Chris Kaddaras as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Kaddaras will oversee all areas of sales, support and success, unifying the company’s ability to create, onboard and delight our customers.

The rapid shift to remote work spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the increasing frequency and sophistication of cybersecurity attacks, has ushered in the need for an entirely new approach to identity management that goes beyond antiquated and inefficient passwords. Bolstered by a recent $543M Series A round of funding, and rapid growth among large enterprise customers, including the world’s leading financial institutions and retailers, Transmit Security has begun to capture a massive global market opportunity solving this pervasive security problem.

“As we look toward 2022, Transmit Security is positioned for massive growth across the globe. Chris has a proven track record leading world-class sales organizations and building scalable infrastructure that drives substantial revenue growth,” said Rakesh Loonkar, President and Co-Founder, Transmit Security. “In Chris, we found a sales leader who can see the big picture and design a strategy that helps us identify and solve huge, seemingly intractable security problems for some of the largest institutions in the world. We couldn’t be more excited for Chris to join us.”

Transmit Security is building a new category in security. The company aims to lead enterprises into a “passwordless” future, empowering them with device-agnostic authentication developed by the world’s leading engineering talent. With 8 patents (2 granted, 6 provisional) and a growing roster of global enterprise customers, Transmit Security delivers seamless and secure identity management experiences across an organization’s entire customer journey.

Kaddaras most recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer for Nutanix where he played an integral role in shaping the company’s go-to-market strategy in its earliest stages. He joined the company in 2016, and during his tenure, led its growth from a $500M to a $1.5B company. Prior to Nutanix, Kaddaras held a variety of sales leadership roles spanning a 15-year tenure with EMC.

“Transmit Security’s customer authentication service is built on first-of-its-kind technology that not only helps customers reduce their security risk by eliminating high-risk, inefficient passwords but also empowers them to create exceptional customer experiences,” said Chris Kaddaras, Chief Revenue Officer, Transmit Security. “I am thrilled to join a groundbreaking team at this exciting moment in their business and eager to deliver the future of the ‘identity experience’ to the global market.”

Kaddaras will be based in Boston, Transmit Security’s North America headquarters.