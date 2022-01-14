Alef appoints Dean Bogdanovic as CTO and Ritesh Johar as EVP of Engineering

Alef announced new technical leadership with the appointments of Chief Technology Officer Dean Bogdanovic and Executive Vice President of Engineering Ritesh Johar, positioning the company to take advantage of the global edge computing market, as it is projected to reach US$10.9 billion in 2022.

Bogdanovic and Johar join Alef after the launch of the company’s inaugural Velocity Partners Program, as Alef continues to build the next edge economy to change how the world lives, works and plays.

“The emergence of the Mobile Edge will drive how innovative solutions get utilized by enterprises, their employees, partners and customers,” said Mike Mulica, CEO of Alef. “Bringing technical leaders like Dean and Ritesh to Alef will accelerate Edge-as-a-Service productization, as well as the expansion of our developer community driven vertical solutions.”

Prior to joining Alef, Bogdanovic served as CEO and Founder of cloud-native virtual routing company Volta Networks, which was acquired by IBM in 2021. An experienced technical executive, Bogdanovic has more than 25 years of experience in cutting-edge high technology environments and expertise in creating sophisticated solutions, products and services for hyper-growth companies – including Juniper Networks, Counterpath, and Bridgeport Networks. He will report to CEO Mike Mulica.

Johar joins Alef having most recently served as CTO of Patch.com and brings with him more than 20 years of executive and hands-on experience in Fortune 100 companies and startups. In addition, Johar co-founded and led technical teams at companies including Moonlighting, a mobile platform with over 900,000+ freelancers, Capital One, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

“Building innovative, game changing technologies led me to join Alef,” said Dean Bogdanovic, Chief Technology Officer at Alef. “Alef’s foundational edge technologies put us in a position to lead the Edge category, giving enterprises a new opportunity to manage, control and own their private 5G edge networks – tapping into tremendous opportunities for them. By untethering and decentralizing this new way of connecting, we accelerate the enterprise path to Industry 4.0, leading to new products and increased revenues.”

“I’m excited to become a part of Alef’s commitment to push boundaries and make edge technology a reality,” said Ritesh Johar, Executive Vice President of Engineering at Alef. “Through our suite of Edge APIs, we are giving enterprises and developers the ability to create and control their own private networks with increased security and performance, setting them up to deploy their own private networks in minutes and instantly become players in the new edge economy.”