Product showcase: Adaptive Shield SaaS Security Posture Management

Whether it’s Office 365, Salesforce, Slack, GitHub or Zoom, all SaaS apps include a host of security features designed to protect the business and its data. The job of ensuring that these apps’ security settings are properly configured falls on the security team.

The challenge lies within how burdensome this responsibility is:

1. Each app has tens or hundreds of security settings to configure.

2. In addition, there is a continuous need for updates to the global settings and user privileges based on the employee hiring and turnover.

3. All this is compounded by the many compliance industry standards and frameworks that organizations need to follow.

4. Not to mention the fact that often the SaaS app owner sits outside of the security team in the department that most uses the app (think Sales has CRM app, Marketing has automation app), and they are untrained and not focused on the security upkeep of the app. It all amounts to just how unrealistic it is to expect security teams to be able to stay in control of the organization’s SaaS stack.

That’s why Gartner named SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) as a MUST HAVE solution to continuously assess security risks and manage the SaaS applications’ security posture in the “4 Must-Have Technologies That Made the Gartner Hype Cycle for Cloud Security, 2021”. Other cloud solutions don’t offer preventative coverage. For example, a CASB solution is event-driven; CASB will alert the organization to a SaaS leak or breach only once it has occurred.

This is where Adaptive Shield’s SSPM solution comes in — the SaaS Security Posture Management solution that enables security teams to have full visibility and control of the company’s SaaS apps and their posture to prevent a leak or breach. Security teams can identify, analyze, and prioritize misconfigurations in their SaaS stack to maintain continuous security. As a SaaS that integrates with SaaS, the Adaptive Shield solution can be live within minutes.

You can think of it as your SaaS “CCTV”, that provides continuous visibility across the entire ecosystem at every given moment, spotting and raising issues once there is a first sign of a glitch or drift.

With Adaptive Shield, you can filter and slice the data by app, by domain and compliance frameworks.

The core of the solution is the detailed and granular security checks being continuously performed across the SaaS stack, while security teams can address misconfigurations immediately or create a ticket that integrates with any ticketing system:

Through the Activity Monitoring feature, Adaptive Shield monitors the activities of privileged users:

About Adaptive Shield

Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, enables security teams to locate and fix configuration weaknesses quickly in their SaaS environment, ensuring compliance with company and industry standards. Founded by Maor Bin and Jony Shlomoff, Adaptive Shield works with many Fortune 500 enterprises to help them gain control over their SaaS threat landscape.