New infosec products of the week: January 21, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Axonius, GrammaTech, Kovrr, SpyCloud, and TAC Security.

Kovrr Quantum enables organizations to financially quantify their cyber risk exposure

Quantum leverages multiple cyber risk models trusted by world-leading cyber insurers, to financially quantify exposure to cyber-attacks and third-party failures that can lead to significant financial loss. This empowers CISOs, Chief Risk Officers, and CIOs to make well-informed risk management decisions and enables them to justify cybersecurity investment and risk management strategies.

GrammaTech CodeSentry 3.0 improves software supply chain security

CodeSentry version 3.0 now provides enhanced intelligence, visibility and remediation information for vulnerabilities present in open source components as well as license information that it detects by automating binary scanning.

Axonius SaaS Management identifies misconfigurations and data security risks

Axonius SaaS Management lets customers address the operational and financial challenges of SaaS asset management, as well as the security and risk gaps, all via a non-intrusive deployment that delivers actionable insights from day one.

SpyCloud Identity Risk Engine provides fraud risk assessments based on malware-stolen credentials

SpyCloud’s solution provides an assessment of identity risk derived from a wide variety of sophisticated attack patterns of account takeover and synthetic identity fraud. It is also notable in its capacity to incorporate their proprietary data sources of exposed credentials and identities into their risk models.

TAC Security ESOF VMDR offers vulnerability management coverage in a single platform

ESOF is a single platform that provides vulnerability assessment across the entire IT stack and an aggregate score of cyber risk that incorporates data from the widest view of an organization’s vulnerabilities.