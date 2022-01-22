Chris Pick joins Transmit Security as CMO

Transmit Security announced it appointed Chris Pick as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

Pick joins Transmit Security during a period of significant momentum and rapid growth. Pick will build and oversee a multinational marketing function, and execute a strategy to create an entirely new category in cybersecurity, leveraging his experience at Apptio and Tanium where he helped lead those companies to redefine their own market categories.

This news builds on recent momentum in the company, including another C-suite appointment last month of Chris Kaddaras as Chief Revenue Officer. Transmit Security also recently raised $543 million in funding, the largest-ever Series A round in cybersecurity history.

The company has multiple patents related to biometric authentication and security, developed by the world’s leading engineering talent. Today more than 115 million people use technology developed by Transmit Security for its enterprise customers in finance, retail and other large industries.

The appointment of Pick reflects a massive market opportunity. The pandemic forced millions of people to rely on a wider range of vital technologies to manage their lives online, from appointments with doctors and therapists, to buying food and goods, to managing personal finances.

As security threats multiply, the stakes are higher given the volume and sensitivity of personal information exchanged online. But while nearly every aspect of today’s digital services is designed to handle increased consumer demand, nearly all services still rely on passwords, a 60 year-old technology that was designed well before today’s internet existed.

“This year we are making very significant moves as a company, because we are disrupting the status quo that has dominated a critical area of technology for decades,” said Rakesh Loonkar, President and Co-Founder, Transmit Security. “Chris has differentiated experience tackling huge, intractable problems in technology, and his marketing strategies are innovative and impactful to large enterprises. We are on a mission to upgrade the security and online experiences of millions, and soon to be billions, of people by moving past passwords.”

Pick most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Tanium, a cybersecurity company most recently valued at more than $9 billion in public materials. Prior to Tanium, Pick had a 9-year tenure as Chief Marketing Officer at Apptio, a company that led the “Technology Business Management” category in enterprise technology that it helped define.

“Passwords are the weakest link in online services. Have we ever tolerated any other technology that plays such a critical role in securing our daily lives online, but one that’s totally insecure, inconvenient and outdated?” said Chris Pick. “People re-use passwords, forget them, choose weak ones, and write them on piles of sticky notes. It’s time we move the entire industry past the password problem, and I joined Transmit Security because it has the team, vision and vast resources to do so.”

Pick is based in Seattle, and will work closely with his leadership team in Boston, the company’s North America headquarters, and abroad.