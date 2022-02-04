Mirko Zorz
New infosec products of the week: February 4, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Cato Networks, Cymulate, Gretel, Juniper Networks, Mandiant, Ping Identity, Qualys, ShiftLeft, and Tenable.

Qualys minimizes vulnerability risk for organizations with new remediation feature

Qualys announced it is adding advanced remediation to the Qualys Cloud Platform, enabling organizations to fix asset misconfigurations, patch OS and third-party applications, and deploy custom software.

Cymulate Amplify helps companies eliminate critical security blind spots

Cymulate launched Amplify, a human powered offering designed to accelerate the implementation and optimization of their continuous security assurance.

Cato CASB protects enterprises against data breach and cloud-delivered threats

Cato’s CASB solution monitors all enterprise SaaS-bound traffic and provides a detailed shadow IT report which details all applications, both sanctioned and unsanctioned, being accessed and used.

Mandiant Advantage Attack Surface Management allows security teams to operationalize intelligence

Mandiant Advantage Attack Surface Management enables organizations to obtain a deep understanding of their digital footprint and focus on the vulnerabilities that bad actors are most likely to target. Armed with this insight, organizations can take a proactive approach to cyber security, while gaining confidence that they’re not exposed to emerging threats.

Gretel’s privacy engineering toolkit guards synthetic data against adversarial attacks

Gretel’s comprehensive offering enables users to classify, transform and generate synthetic data. Combined, these capabilities remove privacy bottlenecks for a myriad of development and workflow processes that prevent data sharing and stifle innovation

PingOne DaVinci provides no-code identity orchestration capabilities for enterprises

As the foundation of the PingOne Cloud Platform, DaVinci streamlines the integration and deployment of identity services through a no-code experience that makes it easier to design digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

ShiftLeft Velocity Update enables application security and development teams to automate security controls

ShiftLeft announced a new release of its ShiftLeft CORE platform with a host of new features that enable application security and development teams to identify and remediate attackable vulnerabilities in the development process.

Tenable.cs updates enable organizations to detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations

Tenable.cs delivers full lifecycle cloud-native security to address cyber risks from build to runtime. With the new features, organizations can secure cloud resources, container images and cloud assets to provide end-to-end security from code to cloud to workload.

Juniper Secure Edge empowers customers to protect remote workforces from anywhere

Juniper Secure Edge provides Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) in a single-stack software architecture featuring application control, intrusion prevention system (IPS), anti-malware, web proxy and filtering, and advanced threat protection.

