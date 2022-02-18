AuthenticID partners with 1Kosmos to provide identity proofing and authentication solutions for customers

AuthenticID announced a cross-product strategic partnership with 1Kosmos to provide a comprehensive suite of identity proofing and authentication solutions for governments, corporations, and individuals.

Together AuthenticID and 1Kosmos enable organizations to validate the authenticity of a user’s identity for new account creation, accelerate customer onboarding, reduce costs associated with manual document reviews and deliver a quick and convenient customer experience for deploying passwordless access.

“This partnership provides customers with integrated end-to-end identity verification and proofing on a global basis,” said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos. “The 1Kosmos and AuthenticID standards-based solution has received every major market certification, including FIDO Alliance, NIST 800-63-3 IAL-2 / AAL-2, iBeta Biometric PAD-2 Liveness, GDPR and SOC-2 for interoperability, security and reliability.”

“Our combined products now allow us to support every identity use case for the physical, digital, blockchain, and metaverse ‘Web3.0’ economies, and become the first identity platform to achieve both highest level certifications in the areas of proofing, verification and authentication of Digital Identity. The combined platform leverages blockchain for credential verification keeping privacy by design principle at the core,” said Jeff Jani, CEO of AuthenticID.

The companies will now provide collaborative products to service the workforce, end consumers and citizens with frictionless KYC onboarding and authentication. The combined strengths of AuthenticID’s proofing and 1Kosmos BlockID passwordless authentication technologies are also instrumental in expanding use case support, reducing operational costs and allowing quick and cost-effective scalability, while complying with global privacy regulations.