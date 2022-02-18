Deep Instinct expands its global team with three channel executives

Deep Instinct announced the addition of three key channel executives to its global channel leadership team.

Mike Saletta joins as Area Vice President of Americas Channels, Joe Santamorena joins as Area Vice President of Global MSSP Programs, and Phanneth Wood joins as Director of Global Distribution to help advance the company’s 100% channel GTM and continue to build strong channel engagement that allows partners to bring innovative security outcomes to their customers.

The new hires join ahead of the launch of a groundbreaking new partnership program this spring.

“We are thrilled to be adding three well-known, industry-proven channel leaders to our team,” said Brian Feeney, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances. “I’m looking forward to what Phanneth, Mike, and Joe bring to the table when it comes to growing distribution scale, building strong partner engagement and loyalty, and also managed services expertise as we continue to expand partner services opportunities.”

As the incoming AVP of Americas Channels, Saletta will be primarily focused on alignment, enablement, and demand generation for Deep Instinct’s partners. Over the course of his nearly 25 years in the technology industry, Saletta has held a variety of sales and channel leadership positions for companies including NetApp, Bay Dynamics, and, most recently, SecurityScorecard. In these positions, he’s been laser-focused on building and leading high-performing channel sales teams.

“I have a true passion for the channel and, by working with both cybersecurity startups as well as Fortune 500 companies, I hope to pair these experiences together in order to bring Deep Instinct’s channel program to the next level,” said Saletta. “The key to our channel success in FY23 and beyond will be based on our ability to help our partners, and ultimately their customers, see how much more efficient and effective deep learning is at stopping ransomware and other malware versus machine learning. EDR is just not enough to properly protect a customer’s environment.”

As the new AVP of Global MSSP Programs, Santamorena’s mission in 2022 is to build out a world-class MSSP program driving value and prevention for MSSPs and their customers. Prior to joining Deep Instinct, Santamorena has held several leadership sales and go-to-market positions at high tech companies such as NetApp, UiPath, and, most recently, SecurityScorecard.

“I’m grateful to be part of a team that is simultaneously disrupting both the cybersecurity industry and traditional channel market,” added Santamorena. “We have aggressive growth plans for our new go-to-market channel strategy and I’m looking forward to formalizing our full program over the next couple months.”

As the newest Director of Global Distribution, Wood will be responsible for cultivating, building and leading relationships with both global and regional distributors. She brings more than 18 years of experience in strategic channel sales and operations, managing global distribution partners, and partner marketing programs.

Most recently, Wood spent two and a half years at Okta defining strategy and implementing consistency across partners to increase scalability. Prior to that, Wood spent time at Palo Alto Networks managing distribution partners and promoting deeper alignment and engagement across sales teams.

“I’m excited to be working with Deep Instinct’s distribution partners who are visionaries in helping us bring the world’s most advanced prevention platform to more resellers, customers, and prospects around the world,” said Wood. “Scalability is all about reach, going further and faster, and distribution is the definition of force multipliers and scale in the Channel. By optimizing Deep Instinct’s distribution partnerships, it will only help us to go farther, together.”

Deep Instinct’s channel program has been evolving to a 100% focus over the last few years and is anticipated to make an even bigger revolutionary shift in the coming months as a new partner program is announced that is simple, profitable and memorable.