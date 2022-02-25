Colleen Healy joins SailPoint as CFO

SailPoint announced Colleen Healy as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Healy has nearly 30 years of finance and operational experience in the technology and financial services industries.

During her nearly 20-year tenure at Microsoft, she held various roles in finance and operations, including as general manager of the company’s U.S. Industry for Financial Services and as head of Investor Relations. Healy steps in as SailPoint’s CFO as of March 16, 2022, replacing interim CFO Cam McMartin who will step down on March 15, 2022.

“SailPoint is experiencing tremendous momentum, and I’m proud to welcome Colleen as our CFO to round out our leadership team. Colleen is a strategic finance executive with a successful track record of leading finance organizations. Her outstanding leadership qualities honed at one of the world’s most iconic technology companies will complement the SailPoint team well,” said Mark McClain, CEO at SailPoint. “With her growth mindset, focus on values and experience implementing compelling operating plans, Colleen is positioned to make a positive impact as a leader at SailPoint.”

McClain continued, “I would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Cam for stepping in as interim CFO these last few months. He’s been an invaluable part of the SailPoint team for a very long time, and I look forward to continuing to reap the benefits of his expertise and guidance as he continues to serve on our board of directors.”

Colleen Healy is a growth-driving finance leader. Healy most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of Basis Global Technologies. Previously, she served as Vice President and Global Divisional Chief Financial Officer at Hill-Rom Holdings. and Vice President, Investor Relations at TransUnion.

Before that, Healy spent nearly 20 years with Microsoft in various capacities, including General Manager and Head of U.S. Industry for Financial Services, Head of Investor Relations, and Senior Director, Treasury and Capital Markets Group. She started her career in investment banking as an analyst with Credit Suisse (formerly First Boston). Healy holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

“SailPoint is well-known as the leader in identity security. I’m thrilled to be joining at a time when identity security has become so broadly recognized as the foundation for securing the modern enterprise,” said Colleen Healy, CFO at SailPoint. “Mark and the team have built a solid company with an outstanding culture that focuses on impact, innovation and an obsession with customer success. It’s an exciting time to join SailPoint and I look forward to contributing to the team, as we strive for continued growth, while ensuring we meet the future needs of our global customer base.