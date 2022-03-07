CDR market to reach $500 million by 2026

The global CDR market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period, to reach $500 million by 2026 from $200 million in 2021, according to ResearchAndMarkets.

Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increasing cost of data breaches, growing stricter regulation and compliance for content security, and increasing number of zero day and file-based attacks.

The COVID-19 impact on the global CDR market

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market is covered throughout the report. The pandemic has had a positive impact on the content disarm and reconstruction market. CDR has increasingly gained market traction amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to cater to the growing cyber-attacks with the growing adoption of remote working models. The COVID-19 pandemic has created an enormous challenge for businesses across the globe in continuing operations despite the massive shutdown of offices and other facilities.

The increasing use of technologies, especially in the pandemic situation, to stay connected and efficiently operate businesses leads to the threat of cyber-attacks. Thus, the demand for advanced digital infrastructures has hit the roof. Such technologies have also become a bigger and more lucrative target for cybercriminals.

Systems are more prone to cyber-attacks during this pandemic crisis. Enterprises are finding alternatives for providing their workforce with resources and infrastructures to work remotely and maintain business continuity. The cyber security of this remote workforce and enterprises plays a vital role in catering to clients during lockdowns. Therefore, it offers a great market opportunity for CDR vendors.

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR

Based on the component, the market is segmented into two categories: solutions, and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Services, including consulting, integration and implementation, training and education, and support and maintenance, are required at various stages, starting from the pre-sales requirement assessment to post-sales product deployment and execution, thus enabling the client to get maximum RoI.

Services constitute an integral part in deploying the solution on-board, imparting training, and handling and maintaining the software solution. Companies offering these services encompass consultants, solution experts, and dedicated project management teams that specialize in the design and delivery of critical decision support software, tools, and services.

Cloud deployment mode segment to grow at a higher CAGR

The CDR market is segmented by deployment type into on-premises and cloud segment. The cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. CDR solutions are migrating to the cloud from the on-premises deployment model as the former offers benefits such as reduced operational costs, making the technology accessible to the organizations and departments that lack capital and good infrastructure to support the on-premises deployment model.

ECDR software can be deployed as a cloud-based model, allowing multiple users to access information through the internet. Cloud services require no upfront cost or pay according to the user requirement. The cloud deployment model offers various benefits to organizations, such as quick deployment, scalability, and anywhere access. Data security is a major concern while adopting cloud services. Thus, organizations are moving toward private and hybrid cloud solutions.

Manufacturing vertical to grow at a higher CAGR

The manufacturing industry vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. To aptly serve the needs of citizens, government agencies must advance and expand the deployment of advanced technologies for the development of infrastructure.

Manufacturing companies are increasingly relying on software applications to automate processes, manage supply chains, and facilitate R&D. The digitalization of processes and products has made the endpoints and networks vulnerable to various advanced threats. This is likely to drive the demand for CDR solutions.

North America to account for the highest CDR market share

The content disarm and reconstruction report provides insights into these regional markets in terms of market size, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, and COVID-19 impact.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the CDR market, followed by Europe, owing to the presence of CDR vendors, early technological adoption of smart technologies, rising strategic partnerships, and demand for workload-centric IT infrastructure.

Moreover, various government initiatives and the imminent need among European and North American enterprises to handle data and cyber security challenges present a strong opportunity for CDR vendors to expand locally. The demand for IT security solutions is increasing in APAC and Latin America due to the growing adoption of advanced technologies, and increasing awareness about the benefits of advanced IT security solutions.