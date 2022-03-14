IT leadership appointments: Axonius, Codenotary, CyberSaint, Intelsat, and NetAbstraction

Here’s a selection of recent prominent IT leadership appointments. The featured executives are: Jerich Beason, Alan Fudge, Alissa Knight, Kevin Powers, and David Wajsgras.

NetAbstraction appoints Alissa Knight to Board of Advisors

“Alissa has a unique cybersecurity background as a pen tester, defender, CISO, author, industry analyst, and more recently an influencer marketing expert. Her skillset as a storyteller brings a valuable new element to our advisory board, and will help us elevate and grow our brand,” said Gordon Lawson, CEO of NetAbstraction.

Intelsat appoints David Wajsgras as CEO

“Dave Wajsgras is a results-oriented leader with a great track record of performance throughout his career,” said Lisa Hammitt, chairperson of the Intelsat Board of Directors.

Jerich Beason joins Axonius as Advisor

“With its most recent launch of SaaS Management, Axonius offers a modern and comprehensive approach to addressing risk management of SaaS, and I’m thrilled to work with the company to help businesses solve SaaS complexity,” said Jerich Beason.

Kevin Powers joins CyberSaint Growth Advisory Board

“We are proud to have Kevin joining CyberSaint’s Growth Advisory Board. His connectivity to the CISO, academic, and research communities as well as his deep expertise in the area of cybersecurity governance will only strengthen CyberSaint’s position as we expand our customer base, team, and product functionality this year,” said Jerry Layden, CyberSaint CEO.

Codenotary appoints Alan Fudge to Board of Directors

“I’ve worked with Alan for many years and welcome him in this role on the board of Codenotary where we look for his guidance in maturing our sales and partner initiatives,” said Moshe Bar, co-founder and CEO, Codenotary.