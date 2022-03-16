iProov launches Global Partner Program to maximize online security

iProov launched its new Global Partner Program. New and existing iProov partners will be given access to enhanced resources for sales, marketing, product and technical support, enabling them to drive business growth by bringing world-leading security technology to their customers’ digital transformation programs.

iProov, which currently has an established partner ecosystem across the U.S., LATAM, Europe and APAC, has launched the new program to share industry expertise and market growth opportunities with organizations in a broad range of sectors. These include identity solution providers, system integrators and technology partners, all of whom will be equipped with the technology and resources they each need to create sizable revenue opportunities within the market.

“Organizations across the globe partner with iProov for our proven face verification technology and for the benefits we bring: excellent completion rates, the highest levels of security and usability, simple integration and fantastic working relationships,” said Rob Percy, Vice President, Global Partnership Strategy. “We are committing extensive resources to growing our global partner ecosystem, and participating partners will benefit from a greater competitive edge that will accelerate growth and maximize opportunities.”

The iProov Global Partner Program provides a framework that drives revenue, uncovers opportunities and fosters mutual success. The program benefits include:

Access to the iProov Partner Enablement Platform and materials for sales, marketing and product information.

Availability of market development funds and co-marketing opportunities.

Enhanced onboarding, training and enablement.

Unrivaled expertise in biometric face verification for deal support.

Access to account teams to drive sales and ensure customer success.