Ransomware was a top threat in 2021, and groups have adopted new techniques to evade detection and maximize earnings, a report from Red Canary reveals.

The report explores the top 10 threats impacting the majority of Red Canary customers – from adversary favorites like Cobalt Strike to new activity clusters like Rose Flamingo – and the most common techniques that adversaries use to carry out these attacks, including guidance for companies to strengthen their ability to detect these threats.