New infosec products of the week: April 1, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from CRITICALSTART, MetricStream, Nebulon, Rapid7, SEON, and Veriff.

Rapid7 introduces cloud workload protection in InsightCloudSec

Rapid7 announced new cloud workload protection capabilities for InsightCloudSec. These enhancements, which include native vulnerability assessment for container and Kubernetes environments, leverage Rapid7’s vulnerability assessment technology delivered via an agentless experience that is purpose built for cloud-native environments.

Nebulon TimeJump offers ransomware recovery for critical application data and infected operating systems

Nebulon TimeJump provides four-minute restore capabilities not only for critical application data but also infected operating systems, so application infrastructure can be brought back online near-instantly.

CRITICALSTART launches enhanced capabilities for Microsoft 365 Defender to detect user account attacks

CRITICALSTART introduced capabilities around Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services for the Microsoft 365 Defender security suite that protect against phishing, brute force, and cloud application attacks on user credentials.

SEON unveils product updates to help customers battle online fraud

SEON has revamped its product dashboard to allow customers to connect with relevant data and stats in a more intuitive manner. Customers can now add extra widgets to the home screen of their dashboards, which include new location, and filter options.

Veriff launches HR identity verification solution to reduce friction in hiring and recruiting

Veriff has released enhanced identity verification solutions tailored specifically for the human resources and recruiting industries. The suite of solutions streamline and automate the hiring and recruiting process to enable HR teams and staffing firms to cut costs and recruit faster while building trust and creating a smoother application process for candidates.

MetricStream Danube enables organizations to quantify risk in monetary terms

The Danube release includes risk quantification, automated compliance across cloud environments, and support for the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), providing a framework to assist customers with climate-related financial risk disclosures.