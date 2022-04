Veracode analyzed data from 20 million scans across half a million applications, which revealed that the public sector has the highest proportion of security flaws in its applications, and fix rates are low too.

Also, 60% of flaws in third-party libraries in the public sector remain unfixed after two years.

With only a 22 percent fix rate overall, the public sector is challenged to keep software supply chain attacks from impacting critical state, local, and educational applications.