Trulioo appoints Dawn Crew as CMO

Trulioo announced the appointment of Dawn Crew as its first Chief Marketing Officer. Crew brings more than 25 years of experience in defining and leading global marketing strategies for technology companies in the identity verification, authentication and human resources industries.

Most recently Crew served as Senior Vice President, Industry & Solution Marketing at TransUnion, accountable for leading teams across the organization’s core B2B Solutions businesses.

“Dawn’s global experience and career in scaling marketing programs for industry-leading companies make her well-aligned to advance the Trulioo go-to-market strategy,” said Steve Munford, Chief Executive Officer of Trulioo. “As we continue to embark on a new phase of growth and expansion, Dawn’s leadership and marketing acumen in the identity verification space will be instrumental in broadening the reach of the Trulioo end-to-end identity platform in new and mainstay verticals and geographies.”

Crew joined TransUnion after its acquisition of iovation where she served as Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Global Marketing. Previously she held the Chief Marketing Officer role at BOLD and held progressive positions within SAP, ultimately leading marketing operations for the company’s entire global innovation portfolio. Prior to this, she co-founded a leading Microsoft reselling and consultancy which was sold to Tectura where she stayed on to lead the company’s largest business unit.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Trulioo at such an exciting time in the company’s journey,” said Dawn Crew, Chief Marketing Officer of Trulioo. “Digital identity is the basis of the trusted connection between who we are as people and the businesses we want to interact with and Trulioo has the most robust solutions to ensure everyone in the world can be seen and participate in the digital economy.”