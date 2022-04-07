Cybercriminals on Discord: Discovering developing threats

In this video for Help Net Security, Tal Samra, Cyber Threat Analyst at Cyberint, talks about Discord, a platform often used for cybercrime activities, and the possible threats users might come across.

The application offers its users privacy and encryption, access to private rooms and hidden content, and by also being resistant to law enforcement seizure, it has been increasingly leveraged by cybercriminals in distributing malicious files.

Discord allows its users to organize servers into different channels, depending on the topic, which can then be used to share all types of files. Unfortunately, many of these channels are created by cybercriminals to deliver malicious content.

Since Discord is not only used by gamers, as previously intended, but also for business communication, it leaves organizations susceptible to numerous threats.