Do you need cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM)?

In this video for Help Net Security, James Mignacca, CEO at Cavelo, talks about cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM), which Gartner recently identified as an emerging technology.

As companies moved to a hybrid workforce model, their assets were not just limited to the office space anymore. Companies need to know about their assets in order to protect them. They need to ensure critical software is installed on the endpoints, and that this software is approved.

CAASM is what helps them gain visibility of their assets and enables IT and security teams to detect vulnerabilities and make sure everything is managed and secured.