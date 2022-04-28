How to make DevSecOps a reality

Every AppSec leader recognizes and admits that software development is accelerating, and there’s no way their current approach is going to keep up. It is much better to prevent incidents than react to them after they have already happened.

In this video for Help Net Security, Larry Maccherone, Leader in DevSecOps Transformation at Contrast Security, talks about the difficulties many organizations have with staffing a modern applications security program and how a different approach built around a concept of Dev-first security, or DevSecOps, can fundamentally change the math so it’s no longer insurmountable.